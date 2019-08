- The pilot of a small plane has died from his injuries according to Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Officials with Watauga County Sheriff's office confirm a plane crashed on the 3900 block of Hardin Road. The call came in at 8:42 a.m. for reports of smoke showing.

Agencies responded to the scene of Deep Gap where airlift was in progress for the pilot who sustained serious burn injuries. The pilot was the only passenger on board.

The pilot has been identified as 67-year-old Danny Dunn.

Officials tell us the cause of the crash is still being investigated.