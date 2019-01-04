Police: 2 Athens men still missing after more than 2 weeks

- Family, friends and local authorities continue to ask for the public's help following the disappearance of two men from Athens, Georgia.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 18 Joshua Jackson, 25, and Derrick Ruff, 25, were last seen together on Habersham Drive in Athens.

The next morning, on Wednesday, the vehicle they were last seen driving was found in Gwinnett County. Ruff was reported missing by family on Thursday, Dec. 20 and Jackson was reported missing on Friday, Dec. 21.

"This has been and continues to be an active investigation and our detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies to gather more information to locate Jackson and Ruff," Ahtens-Clarke County Police said in a post on social media.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Lt. Derek Scott at Derek.Scott@accgov.com or 706-613-3888, ext. 329.