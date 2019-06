VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - A motorcyclist died on Sunday after lightning struck his helmet.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a bolt of lightning struck a motorcyclist's helmet while traveling southbound on Interstate 95 near mile marker 27. This caused the driver to leave the roadway.

The driver, who has been identified as 45-year-old Benjamin Austin Lee, did not survive the incident.

Troopers said that Lee's helmet had burn marks and cracks on it.

This is what’s left of a 45 year old man’s helmet after he was struck by lightning, while riding his motorcycle southbound, on I-95 in Volusia County this afternoon. Unfortunately he did not survive the crash. pic.twitter.com/uFklUPY8r1 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 9, 2019

An off-duty Virginia trooper reportedly saw the strike happen.