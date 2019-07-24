< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police in Canada release sketch, video in connection to murders of Charlotte woman, boyfriend 22 2019 11:30PM By Jillian Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jul 22 2019 10:41PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 22 2019 11:30PM EDT
Updated Jul 23 2019 06:55AM EDT Investigators in British Columbia say this man was seen speaking with Lucas Fowler on Highway 97 the evening of July 14. src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="canada suspect sketch_1563849899810.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/Canada%20couple1_1563571166252.jpg_7535829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419701547-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Canada couple1_1563571166252.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-419701547-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div Investigators in British Columbia say this man was seen speaking with Lucas Fowler on Highway 97 the evening of July 14. Credit: New South Wales Police Force (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The investigation into the roadside murders of a Charlotte woman and her boyfriend in Canada continues. Police have released a sketch of a person of interest, along with surveillance video of the couple from two days before they were killed.

24-year-old Chynna Deese and 23-year-old Lucas Fowler were shot to death on a remote stretch of highway in British Columbia on July 15, police say. 

Investigators are working through a number of tips, analyzing forensic and digital evidence and reviewing hours of CCTV and dash cam video footage. 

Surveillance video from a gas station on July 13 was released on Monday, showing the couple filling up Fowler's van at 7:30 p.m. and leaving just after 7:45 p.m.

A composite sketch was also released of a man who was seen speaking with Fowler on a highway the evening of July 14. He’s described as white with darker skin and dark hair, with a possible beard and/or glasses. They do know the man is shorter than Fowler, who was six-foot-three.

Police say the man may be traveling in an older model Jeep Cherokee with a black stripe on the hood going southbound.

Fowler was the son of an Australian cop, and his family has been meeting with police in British Columbia over the past few days as the investigation continues.

Police say the Deese family does not plan to travel to the area, but continues to receive regular updates.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating, but will not be providing any further updates.

Police are continuing to ask the public to come forward any information regarding the homicides, or any information relating to the man in the composite sketch.

For more details on this investigation, see the press release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

FOX 46 reported on this story from Charlotte, N.C.

