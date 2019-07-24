A composite sketch was also released of a man who was seen speaking with Fowler on a highway the evening of July 14. He’s described as white with darker skin and dark hair, with a possible beard and/or glasses. They do know the man is shorter than Fowler, who was six-foot-three.
Police say the man may be traveling in an older model Jeep Cherokee with a black stripe on the hood going southbound.
Fowler was the son of an Australian cop, and his family has been meeting with police in British Columbia over the past few days as the investigation continues.
Police say the Deese family does not plan to travel to the area, but continues to receive regular updates.
The BC Coroners Service is also investigating, but will not be providing any further updates.
Police are continuing to ask the public to come forward any information regarding the homicides, or any information relating to the man in the composite sketch.
For more details on this investigation, see the press release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Believing a two-year shadow over the White House at last has been lifted, President Donald Trump seized on Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress on Wednesday as a clear-cut victory, mocking the former special counsel's findings and performance.
After claiming in advance that he might not watch the day's proceedings, Trump blasted "the phony cloud" created by the investigation and declared "there was no defense to this ridiculous hoax, this witch hunt."
"This has been a very bad thing for our country," Trump told reporters upon leaving the White House shortly after Mueller concluded his testimony. He declared that it was an "embarrassment and waste of time."
Police said that the girl and her father live in an apartment in Nashville with Hernandez.
The father immediately reported the incident to authorities, after which Hernandez admitted to the act, according to police.
The girl was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where she told police and youth services detectives what happened, police said.
If you have been hesitant to buy Apple AirPods because of the price, 7-Eleven has got your back. The convenience store chain is giving away free AirPods with delivery orders of $50 or more.
Here’s the deal: On July 25, 7-Eleven wants you to download its new 7NOW Delivery app and enable notifications so you can be notified when the flash deal starts.
Once you get the time-reveal message, place your order totaling up to $50 or more with 7NOW delivery as soon as “the clock strikes FLASH DEAL TIME.” Because AirPods supplies are limited, be sure to fill up your cart as fast as possible to secure a pair.