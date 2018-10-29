Police warn of meth disguised as Halloween candy

- Halloween is just around the corner -- and for children all over the country that means a chance to dress up and eat a ton of candy.

But the Dublin Police Department is warning of methamphetamine that could be inside candy.

"Please look through your child(rens) candies during this holiday season. Any suspicions, please call our office or 911 to report. If shared with other counties, please contact your local police department or sheriff's department," Dublin police wrote on Facebook, who want parents to remain vigilant.

Police said these specific type of meth pills are stamped and resembled to look like SweeTarts.

Police want to stress to parents to check their children's candy and report any suspicions to their local police department.