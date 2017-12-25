President, FLOTUS tweet holiday greetings

- The first lady snapped a festive selfie as she celebrates Christmas at the Trump family's Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida.

Melania Trump posted the photo of herself on social media using a Christmas Snapchat filter that showed her wearing a Santa hat with illuminated, flying reindeer and the caption #MerryChristmas.

The Santa-hat selfie followed a slew of images showing the first couple getting into the Christmas spirit. The White House earlier released a photo on Christmas Eve of President Trump and the first lady making phone calls to children across the U.S. as part of the traditional NORAD tracking of Santa’s trip around the globe.

Late Sunday night, the president also took some credit for bringing back the phrase, Merry Christmas.

Read more at foxnews.com.