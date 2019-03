- SXSW starts this week and the ten-day film, music, and tech conference in Austin, Texas will feature a number of events showcasing folks from the Charlotte area. Here are a few of them:

Alma Adams

The North Carolina congresswoman will be part of a panel on Sunday discussing workforce inclusion called "Tech Civics 101". Adams has been in Congress since 2014 and represents the 12th district of North Carolina here in Charlotte.

Charlotte Flair

The Charlotte native and WWE star will be featured on a panel about the evolution of women in wrestling and beyond. Flair's father Ric Flair is in the WWE Hall of Fame and is a wrestling legend. Charlotte was named Top Female Wrestler in 2016.

Sarah Coston

A senior at Charlotte Latin High School, Sarah Coston has a passion for science and engineering and started her own company to combat the societal issues of spiking drinks. She is featured on an entrepeneurial panel about supporting youth.

Rikki Poynter

Charlotte resident Rikki Poynter is deaf. Her YouTube channel has created quite a buzz from its content and Poynter, 26, has developed an impressive reputation from her public speaking, writing, and as an activist. A newly minted vlogger, she discusses a variety of topics related to being deaf, including but not limited to closed captioning, and accessibility. Poynter will be a featured panelist on "Outer Limits: Tackling Inclusivity."

Da Baby

After showing up in nothing but a diaper in 2017 at SXSW, Charlotte rapper Da Baby is back. His new album, released by Interscope, features 13 songs and is sure to be a central part of his performance.

Ivy Sole

If you missed Ivy Sole's first performance at 2019 SXSW, don't worry. You'll have two other opportunities. She will be performing three times this week at three separate locations. Ivy Sole, 25, is a Charlotte native currently residing in Philadelphia and describes her music as a mix of R&B and Hip-Hop.

Mikal kHill

Complimented by a backdrop of a keyboardist and a guitarist, this singer, songwriter, and producer from Charlotte uses a variety of instruments and has composed music for video games in the past. Mikal kHill blends humor and Hip-Hop into his sets and will be performing next weekend at Flamingo Cantina.

Some of the main attractions in Austin this year will be Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, and cryptocurrency investors, the Winklevoss twins.

You can check here for a full list of this year's SXSW events and schedules.

