Virginia Beach Councilman Michael Berlucchi took to Facebook on Monday to express his displeasure and disappointment in the terrible mess left behind.
"I was disappointed to wake up this morning to see images of trash all over our beautiful Chesapeake Bay beach after Sunday’s festivities. We can do better than this! Let’s work together to keep our City beautiful and clean," he said.
Councilman Berlucchi went on to explain to those who had commented in his post that Virginia Beach City Government and many citizen volunteers cleaned the beach Monday morning and apparently collected "10 tons of trash and debris" from their Chesapeake Bay beaches.
"I’m grateful for their efforts and hope we all make an effort to keep our City clean," he said.
Posted May 28 2019 09:12AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 10:05AM EDT
A Sarasota man is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a necklace filled with a mother's ashes that he found in Siesta Key.
Shawn Rauch posted a photo of the necklace, engraved with the word 'Mom,' to Facebook. He tells Fox 35 he is a metal detectorist and was enjoying his hobby when he stumbled upon the necklace in the water on Memorial Day.
Posted May 27 2019 06:51PM EDT
SONORA, Mexico (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Attorney General's office in Mexico's Sonora state said forensics staff members have found over 200 bags of cocaine inside the body of a man who died onboard a plane. According to information made available on Sunday via the office's unverified Twitter and Facebook pages, said the body is that of a 42-year-old man of Japanese origin who was only identified as Udo N. The plane was flying from Mexico City to Tokyo's Narita Airport, but the man is noted to have come from Bogota, Columbia. The incident, according to the statement, was reported by officials at the General Ignacio Pesqueira García International Airport in Hermosillo early Friday morning, when the plane made an emergency landing. The man was later declared dead by paramedics on the ground. Forensics staff members, according to officials, found 246 bags of cocaine inside the man's stomach and intestines. The man's cause of death is noted to be cerebral edema from a hypertensive crisis, due to a narcotic overdose. Information from the investigation will be sent to Mexican federal prosecutors. FOX 10 reported on this story from Phoenix.
Posted May 27 2019 06:14PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 08:36AM EDT
A 16-year-old mother and her infant daughter are missing from Chicago’s Northwest Side.
The pair was last seen in the 5500 block of West School Street in the Cragin neighborhood.
Mayra Osorio is described as a Hispanic woman, 5-foot-2, weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, long sleeve jacket and black pants. Police say she suffers from depression. Her infant daughter, 5-month-old Samara, was last seen wearing a red shirt and pink pants.