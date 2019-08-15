Kelley Earnhardt confirmed that her brother, his wife Amy, and their daughter Isla, were on board the plane when it crashed. Two pilots were also on board.
"I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation," Kelley Earnhardt tweeted. "We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding."
The group was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but are said to be okay.
Earnhardt Jr., was headed to Bristol for the weekend's NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he was expected to commentate.
The FAA said it will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the accident.
Posted Aug 15 2019 10:25PM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 12:22AM EDT
A Hall County Sheriff's K-9 died Tuesday and deputies have concerns after recent possible reports of toxic blue-green algae in ponds.
Gus was on duty with his handler when he dropped and couldn't hold his head up.
Deputies rushed him to the vet where he died.
Posted Apr 25 2019 07:26PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 07:56PM EDT
The field of 2020 presidential candidates is crowded, with 24 Democrats currently making a bid for the White House along with two Republicans — one of whom is President Donald Trump.
As campaign season heats up, here's a look at each candidate vying for the highest office in the land:
Michael Bennet has been a Senator from Colorado since 2009, before which he served as superintendent of Denver Public Schools. He also served two years as Chief of Staff to fellow Democratic presidential hopeful, John Hickenlooper, during his time as mayor of Denver.
Posted Aug 15 2019 01:53PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 02:42PM EDT
A man whose wife was among those killed in the El Paso mass shooting invited the public to her funeral because he has no other family. The response was so overwhelming that the funeral was relocated to a larger venue to accommodate all of the people who said they would attend.
Margie Kay Reckard, 63, died on Aug. 3 along with 21 other people when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart. She had been married to her husband, Antonio Basco, for 22 years.
Perches Funeral Home, one of dozens of funeral homes in the area offering free services for the victims, shared an image of Basco at the memorial site on Facebook. The post urged people to attend Reckard's funeral because Basco has no other family.