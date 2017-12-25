Santa visits NC NICU babies

- St. Nick brought more than toys this holiday season to babies in the NICU, and their families.

Santa Claus took time out from delivering gifts to stop at the Cone Health Women's Hospital in North Carolina on Christmas Eve.

Santa met and cuddled with about a dozen tiny babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

St. Nick says spending time with the babies that can't be home for the holidays, is his gift.

“This is a labor of love that I do for Mrs. Claus because she's the baby person in the family. She loves taking the photos and she loves being around babies. So this is my Christmas gift to her and my Christmas gift to the community. Seeing new life at the end of the Christmas season right before Christmas - it's just special,” Santa said.

The babies ranging in age from a few hours old, to a few weeks old.