- A family of a missing South Carolina man is requesting help after a week has gone by with no sign of him.

Terris Parson of Cheraw, South Carolina was last seen on Sunday June 2nd when he left his home to go to a convenient store around 9 p.m.

He never returned home.

It is believed that he is driving a 2010 Buick Lacrosse and was last seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt, blue jeans and light Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at 843-537-7868.