<!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story411742998" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411742998" data-article-version="1.0">Shark attack victim, 17, undergoes 14 hours of hand surgery, doing 'extremely well'</h1>
</header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure> data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/Carey-Elizabeth-Photography%20Paige%20Winter%20060419_1559675647269.jpeg_7351166_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/Carey-Elizabeth-Photography%20Paige%20Winter%20060419_1559675647269.jpeg_7351166_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/Carey-Elizabeth-Photography%20Paige%20Winter%20060419_1559675647269.jpeg_7351166_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/Carey-Elizabeth-Photography%20Paige%20Winter%20060419_1559675647269.jpeg_7351166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Paige Winter, 17, had a leg amputated after being attacked by a shark on the North Carolina coast over the weekend. (Carey Elizabeth Photography)" /> <figcaption>Paige Winter, 17, had a leg amputated after being attacked by a shark on the North Carolina coast over the weekend. (Carey Elizabeth Photography)</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 05:51AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:18AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<p><strong>(<a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/north-carolina-teen-attacked-by-shark-undergoes-14-hour-hand-surgery">FOX NEWS</a>)</strong> - A North Carolina high school student reportedly underwent 14 hours of reconstructive hand surgery Friday after being attacked by a shark last Sunday off the Atlantic Coast at Fort Macon State Park.</p><p>Paige Winter, 17, who had one <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/girl-loses-one-leg-above-the-knee-in-north-carolina-shark-attack">leg amputated above the knee</a> and suffered damage to both hands in the attack, was doing "extremely well" after her latest surgery, doctors said, according to WITN-TV of Washington, N.C.</p><p>I want to thank everyone for all of the support and encouragement that is really helping me stay positive while I'm getting better," Winter said in a statement Friday.</p><p>Despite the attack, Winter <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/north-carolina-shark-attack-victim-who-had-leg-amputated-says-marine-life-are-still-good-people-">still respects the marine life</a>. "She wants everyone to know that sharks are still good people," her mother said on Facebook after the attack.</p><p>Winter is scheduled for another surgery on her hands next week, WITN reported.</p><p><em>Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report. </em></p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/north-carolina-teen-attacked-by-shark-undergoes-14-hour-hand-surgery">READ MORE AT FOX NEWS</a>.</p>
</div>
</section>
</article> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/reports-david-ortiz-shot-in-dominican-republic-1-1" title="David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar" >
<h4>David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar</h4>
</a>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:16PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:20AM EDT</span></p>
</div> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.</p><p>Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. when the gunman approached from behind and shot him. Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable, Bautista said.</p><p>Ortiz's father, Leo, speaking to reporters outside the clinic, said his son was out of danger and there wasn't any collateral damage, meaning there was no damage to major organs. He said he had no idea why someone would have shot at his son.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-died-at-dominican-republic-resort" title="Man died at Dominican Republic resort after drink from hotel room minibar, family says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A fourth U.S. tourist died after he fell critically and suddenly ill at an all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic about a month before three others died in their rooms, Fox News has learned.</p><p>Robert Bell Wallace, 67, of California, became ill almost immediately after he had a scotch from the room minibar at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino resort in Punta Cana, his niece, Chloe Arnold, told Fox News on Sunday. He was in the Dominican Republic to attend his stepson's wedding.</p><p>Arnold said her uncle, an avid traveler, had been in relatively good health and just the month before had been skiing in Lake Tahoe.</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/south-carolina-funeral-home-to-honor-unclaimed-veteran" title="South Carolina funeral home to honor unclaimed veteran" >
<h4>South Carolina funeral home to honor unclaimed veteran</h4>
</a>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:40AM EDT</span></p>
</div> He was in the Dominican Republic to attend his stepson’s wedding.</p><p>Arnold said her uncle, an avid traveler, had been in relatively good health and just the month before had been skiing in Lake Tahoe.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/south-carolina-funeral-home-to-honor-unclaimed-veteran" title="South Carolina funeral home to honor unclaimed veteran" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/27/Military%20burial%20image%20taken%20by%20Army%20Sgt.%20Rakeem%20Carter%2C%20provided%20via%20DVIDS_1548639679333.jpg_6680270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/27/Military%20burial%20image%20taken%20by%20Army%20Sgt.%20Rakeem%20Carter%2C%20provided%20via%20DVIDS_1548639679333.jpg_6680270_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/27/Military%20burial%20image%20taken%20by%20Army%20Sgt.%20Rakeem%20Carter%2C%20provided%20via%20DVIDS_1548639679333.jpg_6680270_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/27/Military%20burial%20image%20taken%20by%20Army%20Sgt.%20Rakeem%20Carter%2C%20provided%20via%20DVIDS_1548639679333.jpg_6680270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/27/Military%20burial%20image%20taken%20by%20Army%20Sgt.%20Rakeem%20Carter%2C%20provided%20via%20DVIDS_1548639679333.jpg_6680270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Military funeral image taken by Army Sgt. <div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina funeral home is asking people to come to the funeral of a 75-year-old Navy veteran who has no family to claim him.</p><p>Caughman Harman Funeral Home said the funeral for Petty Officer Third Class James Miske will be 10 a.m. Friday at Fort Jackson National Cemetery near Columbia.</p><p>The funeral home says the Vietnam veteran died May 26. Since no family members could be found, the funeral home is offering services with full military honors under a program supported by its parent company that gives every veteran a proper burial.</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> <div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/extensive-flood-damage-roads-washed-out-in-catawba-county">
<h3>Extensive flood damage: Roads washed out in Catawba County</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/flood-threat-continues-monday"> <h3>Flooding emergency continues with another round of storms Monday</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fhp-motorcyclist-dies-after-being-struck-by-lightning-on-i-95"> <h3>Motorcyclist from Charlotte dies after being struck by lightning on I-95</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/three-dead-after-car-slides-into-creek-in-lincolnton"> 