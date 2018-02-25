SWAT search failed to locate armed suspect in Menlo Park

- A report of a man firing an assault-type weapon in a back yard in the 1100 block of Sevier Avenue in Menlo Park set off the chain of events that led to the calling of the SWAT team, police said.

Witnesses told officers the man was upset because of a loud party in the area, according to police. No one was injured when the weapon was fired, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter around the house and tried to contact the people inside, but were unable to do so. In talking with witnesses, it sounded as though the man might still be in the house, armed with an illegal firearm, police said.

The SWAT team made entry to the residence at 1122 Sevier Ave. and conducted a search but failed to locate the suspect. The team has turned the scene over to Menlo Park police detectives.

Police are searching for suspect Jose Gutierrez. He's considered armed and dangerous as the rifle has not yet been found. He is associated with a silver Honda Accord with license plate number 5ZCK527.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with related information is asked to call the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300.