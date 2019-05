- If you are looking to taste the rainbow, be prepared for a few more flavors being added to the usual suspects.

Skittles announced three new summer flavors are being released in limited batches ahead of Memorial Day.

The bags, which will be available exclusively at Walmart, will feature Alter Ego Orange, Cryptic Citrus, Sneaky Strawberry, Undercover Apple, and Raspberry Ruse.

You never know which one you're going to get. Try Imposters Skittles, exclusively at @Walmart! pic.twitter.com/FOLc722CTb — Skittles (@Skittles) May 20, 2019

The bags are being donned 'Imposter Bags' as the appearance and the flavors don't match.

In addition Skittles will have two limited releases exclusively at Dollar General stores. Bags of Skittles Sour Wild Berry and Skittles Freeze Pop bags will be released in limited quantities this summer.