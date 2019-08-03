< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422274960" data-article-version="1.0">Soldier describes carrying children to safety from El Paso mall: 'What I'm supposed to do'</h1>
</header> <ul id="social-share-422274960" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Soldier describes carrying children to safety from El Paso mall: 'What I'm supposed to do'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
</ul> addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/soldier-describes-carrying-children-to-safety-from-el-paso-mall-what-i-m-supposed-to-do-" addthis:title="Soldier describes carrying children to safety from El Paso mall: 'What I'm supposed to do'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422274960.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422274960");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422274960-422005664"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Armed Policemen gather next to an FBI armoured vehicle next to the Cielo Vista Mall as an active shooter situation is going inside the Mall in El Paso on August 03, 2019.&nbsp;(Photo credit should read JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Armed Policemen gather next to an FBI armoured vehicle next to the Cielo Vista Mall as an active shooter situation is going inside the Mall in El Paso on August 03, 2019. (Photo credit should read JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422274960-422005664" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Armed Policemen gather next to an FBI armoured vehicle next to the Cielo Vista Mall as an active shooter situation is going inside the Mall in El Paso on August 03, 2019.&nbsp;(Photo credit should read JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Armed Policemen gather next to an FBI armoured vehicle next to the Cielo Vista Mall as an active shooter situation is going inside the Mall in El Paso on August 03, 2019. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 01:52PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 06:14PM EDT</span></p>

<p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX NEWS)</strong> - U.S. Army Specialist Glenn Oakley told Fox News that he tried to get as many children to safety as he could during a mass shooting that left 20 people dead and 26 others injured in El Paso, Texas on Saturday.</p><p>While speaking with Fox News anchor Jon Scott, Oakley described how he grabbed four or five young children near a play area at a nearby mall.</p><p>"I was putting the babies before myself because I just thought about if I had a child and if I wasn't around my child, how I would want another man to react if they [saw] my child running around without me around," he said.</p><p>When Scott thanked him for his actions, Oakley responded: "That's what I'm supposed to do."</p><p>Oakley was buying a jersey in a sports store and initially heard about the shooting when a "little kid" came in and said that there was an active shooter. The shooting took place in and around a Walmart near the mall.</p><p>He initially dismissed the news but said things changed when he heard the gunshots. "I'm in the military and I also have my license to carry ... being in the military you just instantly think fast ... take cover, get whoever you can," he said.</p><p>After hearing gunshots, Oakley ran with some people who appeared to be trying to escape. <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Morgan%20County%20Jail%20Larondrick%20Macklin%20080619_1565121731073.jpg_7576505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Morgan%20County%20Jail%20Larondrick%20Macklin%20080619_1565121731073.jpg_7576505_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Morgan%20County%20Jail%20Larondrick%20Macklin%20080619_1565121731073.jpg_7576505_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Morgan%20County%20Jail%20Larondrick%20Macklin%20080619_1565121731073.jpg_7576505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Morgan%20County%20Jail%20Larondrick%20Macklin%20080619_1565121731073.jpg_7576505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Larondrick Macklin, 31, was charged with domestic violence and burglary after a domestic dispute Aug. 1 (Source: Morgan County Jail)." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman fights off burglar with hot grease, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Alabama woman used hot grease to fight off her ex-boyfriend when he burglarized her home, authorities said.</p><p>Larondrick Macklin, 31, was charged with domestic violence and burglary after a domestic dispute on Aug. 1.</p><p>Decatur police said Macklin entered his ex-girlfriend's home armed with a gun and that she used a pot full of hot grease to defend herself.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/boy-11-creates-elpasochallenge-to-encourage-community-to-do-20-good-deeds-to-honor-victims" title="Boy, 11, creates #ElPasoChallenge to encourage community to do 20 good deeds to honor victims" data-articleId="422465137" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Boy__11__creates__ElPasoChallenge_to_enc_0_7576269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Boy__11__creates__ElPasoChallenge_to_enc_0_7576269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Boy__11__creates__ElPasoChallenge_to_enc_0_7576269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Boy__11__creates__ElPasoChallenge_to_enc_0_7576269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Boy__11__creates__ElPasoChallenge_to_enc_0_7576269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An 11-year-old boy created the #ElPasoChallenge to encourage his community to do 20 good deeds to honor victims who died in the El Paso mass shooting. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy, 11, creates #ElPasoChallenge to encourage community to do 20 good deeds to honor victims</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 01:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An 11-year-old boy created the #ElPasoChallenge to encourage his community to do 20 good deeds to honor victims who died in the El Paso mass shooting. </p><p>Ruben Martinez III was having “some bad anxiety” after the weekend shooting rampage at Walmart that killed 22 people, his mother Rose Gandarilla said in a Facebook post that showed her son holding up an #ElPasoChallenge sign. </p><p>“After some discussion, he came to me asking if I would help him do the #ElPasoChallenge,” she wrote. “He challenges each El Pasoan to do 20 good deeds.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jon-huntsman-resigns-as-ambassador-to-russia" title="Jon Huntsman resigns as ambassador to Russia" data-articleId="422458556" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Jon_Huntsman_resigns_as_ambassador_to_Ru_0_7576254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Jon_Huntsman_resigns_as_ambassador_to_Ru_0_7576254_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Jon_Huntsman_resigns_as_ambassador_to_Ru_0_7576254_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Jon_Huntsman_resigns_as_ambassador_to_Ru_0_7576254_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/Jon_Huntsman_resigns_as_ambassador_to_Ru_0_7576254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jon Huntsman, the Trump administration’s ambassador to Russia, resigned Tuesday amid chatter he may return home to run again for governor of Utah, Fox News has confirmed." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jon Huntsman resigns as ambassador to Russia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alex Pappas | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 01:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 02:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jon Huntsman, the Trump administration’s ambassador to Russia, resigned Tuesday amid chatter he may return home to run again for governor of Utah, Fox News has confirmed.</p><p>The news was first reported by The Salt Lake Tribune, which posted a copy of Huntsman’s resignation letter to President Trump. He said his resignation will take effect Oct. 3.</p><p>“American citizenship is a privilege and I believe the most basic responsibility in return is service to country,” Huntsman said in the letter to Trump. “To that end, I am honored by the trust you have placed in me as the United States ambassador to Russia during this historically difficult period in bilateral relations.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-man-admits-to-killing-mother-5-year-old"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/PD__Charlotte_man_admits_to_killing_mom__0_7577543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="PD__Charlotte_man_admits_to_killing_mom__0_20190807023239"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Charlotte man admits to killing mother, 5-year-old</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-pleads-for-justice-one-month-after-son-shot-killed-by-accident-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Family_of_Matthews_murder_victim_wants_j_0_7577608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Family_of_Matthews_murder_victim_wants_j_0_20190807023021"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family pleads for justice one month after son shot, killed 'by accident'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspect-sought-in-lake-wylie-waffle-house-robbery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Lake_Wylie_Waffle_House_burglary_suspect_0_7576678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lake_Wylie_Waffle_House_burglary_suspect_0_20190806213520"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspect sought in Lake Wylie Waffle House robbery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '></section>

Featured Videos

Charlotte man admits to killing mother, 5-year-old

Family pleads for justice one month after son shot, killed 'by accident'

Suspect sought in Lake Wylie Waffle House robbery

Family sues Kings Mountain PD for wrongful death portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7851_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7851"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-pleads-for-justice-one-month-after-son-shot-killed-by-accident-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Family_of_Matthews_murder_victim_wants_j_0_7577608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Family_of_Matthews_murder_victim_wants_j_0_7577608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Family_of_Matthews_murder_victim_wants_j_0_7577608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Family_of_Matthews_murder_victim_wants_j_0_7577608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Family_of_Matthews_murder_victim_wants_j_0_7577608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Family pleads for justice one month after son shot, killed 'by accident'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspect-sought-in-lake-wylie-waffle-house-robbery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Lake_Wylie_Waffle_House_burglary_suspect_0_7576678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Lake_Wylie_Waffle_House_burglary_suspect_0_7576678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Lake_Wylie_Waffle_House_burglary_suspect_0_7576678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Lake_Wylie_Waffle_House_burglary_suspect_0_7576678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Lake_Wylie_Waffle_House_burglary_suspect_0_7576678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect sought in Lake Wylie Waffle House robbery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-sues-kings-mountain-pd-for-wrongful-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Family_sues_Kings_Mountain_after_man_sho_0_7575143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Family_sues_Kings_Mountain_after_man_sho_0_7575143_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Family_sues_Kings_Mountain_after_man_sho_0_7575143_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Family_sues_Kings_Mountain_after_man_sho_0_7575143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Family_sues_Kings_Mountain_after_man_sho_0_7575143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family sues Kings Mountain PD for wrongful death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/flooding-damages-roads-several-businesses-in-south-end" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/South_End_store_damage_after_flash_flood_0_7576676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/South_End_store_damage_after_flash_flood_0_7576676_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/South_End_store_damage_after_flash_flood_0_7576676_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/South_End_store_damage_after_flash_flood_0_7576676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/South_End_store_damage_after_flash_flood_0_7576676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flooding damages roads, several businesses in South End</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspect-wanted-in-early-morning-armed-robbery-at-circle-k-in-north-charlotte" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Circle%20K%20Armed%20robbery%20suspect%20080619_1565126124673.jpg_7576563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Circle%20K%20Armed%20robbery%20suspect%20080619_1565126124673.jpg_7576563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Circle%20K%20Armed%20robbery%20suspect%20080619_1565126124673.jpg_7576563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Circle%20K%20Armed%20robbery%20suspect%20080619_1565126124673.jpg_7576563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/06/Circle%20K%20Armed%20robbery%20suspect%20080619_1565126124673.jpg_7576563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Charlotte-Mecklenburg&#x20;Police&#x20;is&#x20;asking&#x20;for&#x20;help&#x20;to&#x20;identify&#x20;a&#x20;suspect&#x20;wanted&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;involvement&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;armed&#x20;robbery&#x20;in&#x20;northeast&#x20;Charlotte&#x20;&#x28;Source&#x3a;&#x20;CMPD&#x29;&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect wanted in early morning armed robbery at Circle K in north Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2">
<div class="row">
<div class="column">
<div class="footer-links primary"> href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/investigations">FOX 46 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-app">FOX 46 News App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic/gas-prices">Gas Prices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-weather-app">FOX 46 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/the-beach-report">Beach Report</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/pets">Pets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/panthers">Panthers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/hornets">Hornets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports-extra">Sports Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-sports-app">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/wmyt">WMYT</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/tv-schedule">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web-links">Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/contact-fox-46-charlotte">Contact</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/jobs">Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox46charlotte"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX46News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:newstips46@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox46charlotte/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/WJZY46"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 46 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-46-carolinas-mobile-app/id783603657?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwjzy" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 46 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/gm/app/fox-46-charlotte-weather/id1048779754?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjzy.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> 