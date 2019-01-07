Some Chick-fil-A stores serving up Clemson chicken biscuits ahead of NCAA final

- The Clemson Tigers are heading into the NCAA football final and Chick-fil-A is getting in on the celebration.

The Tigers of South Carolina face the Crimson Tide of Alabama starting at 8 p.m. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Some Chick-fil-A locations are getting in the championship spirit.

“In honor of the Clemson Tigers playing in the National Championship, we will be serving PAW BISCUITS during breakfast on Monday, January 7, 2019 from 6AM – 10:30AM at our Cherrydale location. Go Tigers!” Chick-fil-A Cherrydale Point wrote in a Facebook post.

The special chicken biscuits are shaped like Clemson's paw print logo.

Other locations have already begun rolling out the same promotion, so be sure to check your local Chick-fil-A's social media.