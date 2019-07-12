This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.
Posted Jul 12 2019 09:32AM EDT
This touching video of an enthusiastic little boy at physical therapy will melt your heart.
With help from the therapist, 4-year-old Bradon is seen joyfully walking on a treadmill while his older sister records him. In the clip you can hear him giggle and say "look at me" while his big sis excitedly reacts.
The little guy suffers from a rare genetic disease called Leigh Syndrome, the disease affects his motor skills and bodily development, in turn restricting mobility. According to a post from his sister, doctors claimed he would only live up to 2 years old, but the little fighter continues to push forward.
Posted Jul 12 2019 09:47AM EDT
(AP) -- Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said Friday he is resigning following renewed scrutiny of his handling of a 2008 secret plea deal with wealthy financier Jeffrey Esptein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.
President Donald Trump, with Acosta at his side, made the announcement as he left the White House for a trip to Wisconsin and Ohio. The president said Acosta had been a "great" labor secretary.
"I hate to see this happen," Trump said. He said he did not ask Acosta to leave the Cabinet.
Posted Jul 11 2019 07:34PM EDT
A tractor-trailer spilled pig guts all over a downtown interstate in Missouri on Thursday.
The big rig was hauling pig intestines when it spilled its foul-smelling cargo onto the roadway in Kansas City.
“Heads Up TRAFFIC ALERT I-670 westbound is closed @ Oak due to a cleanup of a semi spill of uhhhh...... Pig Guts. Hold your noses, and avoid the area for now,” the Kansas City Police Department tweeted.