This touching video of an enthusiastic little boy at physical therapy will melt your heart.

With help from the therapist, 4-year-old Bradon is seen joyfully walking on a treadmill while his older sister records him. In the clip you can hear him giggle and say "look at me" while his big sis excitedly reacts.

The little guy suffers from a rare genetic disease called Leigh Syndrome, the disease affects his motor skills and bodily development, in turn restricting mobility. According to a post from his sister, doctors claimed he would only live up to 2 years old, but the little fighter continues to push forward.