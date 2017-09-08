'Strongest in 100 years': At least 15 killed in Mexico's 8.1M quake

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- The Latest on the Mexico earthquake (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

Mexico's civil defense chief says the death toll from the earthquake that hit off southern Mexico has risen to at least 15.

Luis Felipe Puente told the Televisa network that 10 had died in Oaxaca state, three in Chiapas and two in Tabasco.

The magnitude 8.1 quake struck shortly before midnight Friday near the Guatemala border.

------

5 a.m.

Authorities in Mexico say they are evacuating residents in Puerto Madero in Chiapas as a precaution due to a tsunami alert put in place after a major earthquake struck the country.

Chiapas' civil protection agency tweeted that the evacuation was underway and posted photos of residents getting off a truck and going into what appeared to be a shelter. No further details have been provided.

A tsunami warning was put in place after the earthquake hit Mexico's southern coast. The U.S. Geological Survey says that the quake had a magnitude of 8.1, while Mexico's president says it was 8.2. At least five deaths have been confirmed in Mexico, with the death toll expected to rise.

------

3:50 a.m.

Authorities in Mexico say that a hotel in Oaxaca has collapsed in the major earthquake that hit the country, but no one has been reported dead.

Civil Defense photos showed the crumbling facade of the Anel hotel in Matias Romero and split in half. President Enrique Pena Nieto said no one was reported dead at the hotel.

Earlier, Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat said that some people were able to escape from the hotel and authorities were working to determine if they were any casualties or missing people.

Pena Nieto says that the magnitude of the earthquake that hit the country is 8.2, the biggest the country has seen in a century.