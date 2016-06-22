< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A person died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba from a water park in North Carolina, according to the state's health department.</p> <p>The person got sick after swimming at Fantasy Lake Water Park in Cumberland County on July 12.</p> <p>Samples sent to the <a href="http://www.cdc.gov/parasites/naegleria" target="_blank">Centers for Disease Control and Prevention</a> confirmed that the person's illness was caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater.</p> <p>"Our sympathies are with the family and loved ones," said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D. "People should be aware that this organism is present in warm freshwater lakes, rivers and hot springs across North Carolina, so be mindful as you swim or enjoy water sports." </p> <p><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/brain-eating-amoeba-what-you-need-to-know" target="_blank">BRAIN-EATING AMOEBA: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW</a></strong></p> <p>Naegleria fowleri can be fatal if forced up the nose, like during various water activities. The amoeba does not cause illness if swallowed.</p> <p>Local health officials are working with Fantasy Lake Water Park on how to take precautions in the future.</p> <p><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/165051295-video" target="_blank">EXPERIMENTAL DRUG USED TO TREAT BRAIN-EATING AMOEBA</a></strong></p> <p>Naegleria fowleri infections are rare, with only 145 known infected individuals in the U.S. from 1962 through 2018. North Carolina had five cases during that time period. </p> <p>In 2016, an Ohio teen who visited the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte died after contracting the <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/breaking-us-national-whitewater-center-tests-positive-for-brain-eating-amoeba-officials-say" target="_blank">brain-eating amoeba</a>. The center has since made significant upgrades to its filtration system to keep patrons safe. </p> <p><em>This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var More News Stories src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/College_student_unearths_65_million_year_0_7549062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/College_student_unearths_65_million_year_0_7549062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/College_student_unearths_65_million_year_0_7549062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/College_student_unearths_65_million_year_0_7549062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/College_student_unearths_65_million_year_0_7549062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Harrison Duran made a discovery of Jurassic proportions during his first expedition to the North Dakota Badlands when he unearthed a 65-million-year-old partial Triceratops skull." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>College student unearths 65-million-year-old Triceratops skull on his 1st expedition in North Dakota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 05:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 05:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Harrison Duran made a discovery of Jurassic proportions during his first expedition to the North Dakota Badlands when he unearthed a 65-million-year-old partial Triceratops skull.</p><p>The fifth-year biology student at the University of California, Merced, has been obsessed with dinosaurs since he was a kid.</p><p>"It's hard to describe the feeling," said Duran, "I've been passionate about this since I was a small child, and the passion has not dwindled as you can tell."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mom-charged-with-murder-after-taking-dead-daughter-5-to-the-er-and-claiming-she-was-in-car-crash" title="Mom charged with murder after taking dead daughter, 5, to the ER and claiming she was in car crash" data-articleId="420315195" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jasmine_Anderson_charged_with_second_deg_0_7549153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jasmine_Anderson_charged_with_second_deg_0_7549153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jasmine_Anderson_charged_with_second_deg_0_7549153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jasmine_Anderson_charged_with_second_deg_0_7549153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jasmine_Anderson_charged_with_second_deg_0_7549153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jasmine Anderson, 24, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been charged with second-degree murder after she brought her already-dead 5-year-old daughter to the ER, claiming the child had been in a car accident." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom charged with murder after taking dead daughter, 5, to the ER and claiming she was in car crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 04:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 05:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Louisiana woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter on July 17, according to the Alexandria Police Department. </p><p>On the afternoon of July 17, Jasmine Anderson, 24, brought her daughter, Audrey Lynn Chelette, to a local emergency room, claiming that the girl had sustained a neck injury from a car crash, according to police. </p><p>Doctors determined that the girl was dead upon arrival, and detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene to begin an investigation into her death. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/surveillance-video-shows-robbers-force-man-into-home-at-gunpoint" title="Surveillance video shows robbers force man into home at gunpoint" data-articleId="420245009" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/Surveillance_video_shows_robbers_force_m_0_7548761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/Surveillance_video_shows_robbers_force_m_0_7548761_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/Surveillance_video_shows_robbers_force_m_0_7548761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/Surveillance_video_shows_robbers_force_m_0_7548761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/Surveillance_video_shows_robbers_force_m_0_7548761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ring doorbell camera captured four masked men with a gun robbing a man and forcing him to let them into his home." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Surveillance video shows robbers force man into home at gunpoint</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 02:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Ring doorbell camera captured four masked men with a gun robbing a man and forcing him to let them into his home.</p><p>Fayetteville police said they are still looking for those responsible for the robbery, which occurred along the 600 block of Dalton Road Wednesday night.</p><p>According to police, the victim was approached by four to five armed black males outside of his home after returning from an area convenience store.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/local-camp-builds-ramp-for-woman-in-need"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/camp%20lady_1564113155022.jpg_7550798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="camp lady_1564113155022.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local camp builds ramp for woman in need</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/high-rates-of-crime-at-transit-center-few-solutions-from-cats-leadership"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/High_rates_of_crime_at_Transit_Center__f_0_7550539_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="High_rates_of_crime_at_Transit_Center__f_0_20190726030028"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>High rates of crime at transit center; few solutions from CATS leadership</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/what-we-saw-on-day-one-of-panthers-training-camp"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/IMG_2285_1564108637888_7550685_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The first day of Panthers training camp is in the books." title="IMG_2285_1564108637888.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>What we saw on day one of Panthers training camp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/college-student-unearths-65-million-year-old-triceratops-skull-on-his-1st-expedition-in-north-dakota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/triceratops%20skull_1564089972330.jpg_7549155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Harrison Duran spent 10 days digging up the 65-million-year old Triceratops skull he discovered in North Dakota. 