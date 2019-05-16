The person filming the video can be heard saying, “Just casually smoking a cigarette, inside the Taco Bell, you know.” The camera then pans across the long line of cars waiting at the drive-thru, as he continues, “Check out the line, you know, nothing to see here though, just casually smoking.”
In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Taco Bell said, “We are disappointed to see that this happened. This is a franchise location and the team members involved no longer work for the franchisee.”
This isn’t the first footage of Taco Bell employees to spark outrage this month.
Francisco Hernandez, a customer at a Taco Bell in Miami, Fla., filmed a female employee yelling at him and seemingly trying to assault him, allegedly after he had complained about his food being overcooked. She appears to try and take a swing at him but is held back by other employees.
Footage shot by Hernandez shows the employee following him out to his car, where she berated and insulted him. Hernandez went back into the store to file a complaint, which is where the worker attempted to attack him.
A spokesperson for Taco Bell told Fox News the employee seen in the footage has been fired.
“We welcome everyone in our restaurants and do not tolerate this type of behavior. The team member involved has been let go and we have reached out to the customer.”
Posted May 16 2019 04:40PM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 10:55PM EDT
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a missing 15-year-old girl. On Thursday evening, Sheriff K.C. Bohrer announced in a press conference that the suspect is the boyfriend of Riley Crossman's mother, Chantel Oakley.
Bohrer says 41-year-old Andy J. McCauley Jr. was arrested Thursday in connection to Riley's murder.
Posted May 16 2019 08:22PM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 09:10PM EDT
Walgreens announced its commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over five years in its more than 9,500 stores nationwide.
The drugstore is partnering with Southern New Hampshire University for the program, called “Walgreens Helping Veterans with Educational and Retail Opportunities,” or HERO. Through the program, Walgreens will also seek to hire veterans into store leadership roles “with opportunities to advance,” the company said.
“Our stores are the front lines of engagement with our customers and offer the best environment to learn our business as a pharmacy and retailer. Once in a store leadership role, veterans can have an opportunity to advance into other field management and corporate leadership positions,” said Jeff Koziel, Walgreens Senior Vice President of Operations. “In addition to full-time employment, this can lead to a successful and fulfilling career supporting Walgreens' purpose to champion the health and well-being of every community in America.”
Posted May 16 2019 07:07PM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 10:49PM EDT
An F-16 fighter jet reportedly crashed into a warehouse just off March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County.
It's unknown if the warehouse located in the 22200 block of Opportunity Way was occupied by anyone at the time of the crash.
The crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The pilot ejected from the plane and parachuted onto the base, according to officials. It's unclear if the pilot suffered any injuries in the incident but officials say the pilot is being medically evaluated.