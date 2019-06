OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. - A shark bit a teenager swimming off Ocean Isle Beach Monday afternoon, family members said.

The 19-year-old's brother told WECT that the shark bit his brother's foot.

Brunswick County officials said the incident happened about 2 p.m. near the beach access at 1 Beaufort Street.

Austin Reed's grandmother told WWAY that her grandson was surfing when he was bitten by what he thinks was a shark. She described his wound as a "deep tooth bite" on his foot.

The teen was taken to New Hanover Regional Center by ambulance and is expected to be alright.

Recently, a North Carolina high school student had to have her leg amputated above the knee after being attacked by a shark at Fort Macon State Park