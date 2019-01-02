Too cute! Baby javelinas spotted playing in the snow in Arizona

Credit: Rayla Wilson Credit: Rayla Wilson

- Not something you see every day in Sedona, Arizona - snow and baby javelinas! The adorable mammals were spotted this week, enjoying freshly fallen powder.

Rayla Wilson shared footage of the javelina​​​​​​ family, traveling through the wintry weather.

"Check out this amazing Sedona snow plus the smallest baby javelinas I’ve seen yet! So cute! They can barely jump through this heavy snow. ❄️🐗," Wilson posted.

Javelina, also known as collared peccary, are medium-sized animals that look similar to wild boar. They are found throughout Cental and South America, and the southwestern area of North America.

"I’ve lived in Sedona four years and have never seen any baby javelinas this small let alone in the snow, which we rarely get to stick," Wilson told FOX 46 Charlotte.