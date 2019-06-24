< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. He says 'no' He says 'no' <!-- REGULAR STORY -->

<article>
<section id="story414389478" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414389478" class="mod-wrapper <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414389478" data-article-version="1.0">University of Utah student disappears after reportedly taking Lyft ride</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/university-of-utah-student-disappears-after-reportedly-taking-lyft-ride" addthis:title="University of Utah student disappears after reportedly taking Lyft ride"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414389478.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414389478");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414389478-414389441"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Utah-Student_1561384580211_7435158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Utah-Student_1561384580211_7435158_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Utah-Student_1561384580211_7435158_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Utah-Student_1561384580211_7435158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Utah-Student_1561384580211_7435158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mackenzie Lueck, 23,&nbsp;disappeared after ordering a&nbsp;Lyft&nbsp;in Utah&nbsp;was still missing Sunday &mdash; nearly a week after she was last seen. (Photo: Salt Lake City Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Mackenzie Lueck, 23, disappeared after ordering a Lyft in Utah was still missing Sunday — nearly a week after she was last seen. (Photo: Salt Lake City Police Department)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414389478-414389441" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Utah-Student_1561384580211_7435158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Utah-Student_1561384580211_7435158_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Utah-Student_1561384580211_7435158_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Utah-Student_1561384580211_7435158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Utah-Student_1561384580211_7435158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mackenzie Lueck, 23,&nbsp;disappeared after ordering a&nbsp;Lyft&nbsp;in Utah&nbsp;was still missing Sunday &mdash; nearly a week after she was last seen. (Photo: Salt Lake City Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Mackenzie Lueck, 23, disappeared after ordering a Lyft in Utah was still missing Sunday — nearly a week after she was last seen. <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 09:58AM EDT</span></p>
</div> The Salt Lake City Police Department said Lueck arrived at the airport on June 17 and ordered a Lyft ride-share to an address in North Salt Lake.</p><p>Investigators said she was last seen "in the early morning hours of Monday."</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/ftE1m947No">pic.twitter.com/ftE1m947No</a></p>— SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) <a href="https://twitter.com/slcpd/status/1142509294488735745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 22, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Her family told KSTU they last heard from her around 1 a.m. on June 17. Lueck's dad said his daughter texted her parents and told them her flight landed, but haven't heard from her since.</p><p>On Thursday, Lueck's family reported her missing.</p><p>The police department is investigating her disappearance. Authorities said they've been in contact with both Lyft — and Lueck's apparent driver.</p><p>Lyft told Fox News in a statement on Sunday that they "recognize how scary this must be for those who know and love Ms. Lueck."</p><p>"The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft and we are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigations," Lyft said, adding Lueck's route from the airport didn't contain any "irregularities and ended at the destination as originally entered by the rider."</p><p>The driver continued to drive for Lyft after Lueck's ride ended, the company said.</p><p>Lueck has been described as 5 feet 6 inches and weighs around 120 pounds. <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>
<div id='_56_INSTANCE_3300_MOD-AD-WJZY_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>
</section> Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in the capital of his home state of Vermont on May 25, 2019 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bernie Sanders, progressives unveil bill to cancel student debt</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:05AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before the first Democratic presidential debates, Sen. Bernie Sanders and House progressives are unveiling legislation canceling all student debt, going further than a signature proposal by Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the two jockey for support from the party's liberal base.</p><p>By canceling all student loans, Sanders says the proposal addresses an economic burden for 45 million Americans. The key difference is that Warren's plan considers the income of the borrowers, canceling $50,000 in debt for those earning less than $100,000 per year and affecting an estimated 42 million people in the U.S.</p><p>Questions face both candidates about how to pay for all of that plus their proposals for free tuition at public colleges and universities. But the battling ideas highlight the rivalry between senators who have made fighting economic inequality the cornerstones of their presidential campaigns.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/perrigo-recalling-formula-sold-at-walmart-due-to-potential-metal-presence" title="Infant formula sold exclusively at Walmart recalled due to possible metal presence" data-articleId="414272578" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Perrigo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Infant formula sold exclusively at Walmart recalled due to possible metal presence</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chris Pena, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 07:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 04:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ALLEGAN, Mich, (FOX 10) - An infant formula sold exclusively at Walmart is being recalled due to the potential presence of a metal foreign matter. Perrigo issued the recall of the 35-oz, 992-gram containers of Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron after caution that came from a consumer report. No other retailers or products have been affected by this recall. Perrigo said in a press release that consumers who have purchased this product should look for Lot Code C26EVFV with a use by date of Feb. 26, 2021. The code can be found on the bottom of the package. Perrigo also says to stop use of the product and visit Walmart for a refund. If you have questions about the formula, you can contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181 and if you have health-related concerns, you should contact your healthcare provider. The case of another tourist, a woman from Pennsylvania who died in 2016 under similar circumstances, was made public by her family this past week after they read about the others and detected common threads.

The two other U.S. tourists who died this month are Leyla Cox, a 53-year-old hospital MRI technician from New York who was found dead in her hotel room on June 10, and Joseph Allen, 55, from New Jersey, who died in his room on June 13. 