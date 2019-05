- She loved her dog to death. Both of their deaths.

A Virginia woman reportedly had her healthy dog euthanized so that it could be buried with her as a part of her last will and testament.

Emma, a Shih Tzu mix, was brought to the Chesterfield Animal Shelter on March 8 after her unidentified owner was found dead in her home early that day, Elizabeth Caroon, the public information coordinator with the Chesterfield County Police, told Fox News.

Several days later, on March 22, the executor of the owner’s estate arrived at the shelter to retrieve the dog after being left with explicit instructions that the dog be euthanized and laid to rest with the dead woman, WWBT reported.

