Watch out! Baby owl charges at game camera in Arizona
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 25 2019 10:32AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 25 2019 10:47AM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 01:23PM EDT <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A baby screech owl that got a lot of attention on social media after being observed on an Arizona game camera practicing his 'pouncing skills' is making his presence known once again. </p><p>This time, the adorable little owl was caught on video charging right at the game camera!</p><p>"Cheeky attitude 😂," Julia Riddle said on Facebook. </p><p>"Flight school," said another observer, Lisa Sixta. </p><p>This is not the first time that the homeowner, Alix Taylor, captured a cute moment involving the screech owl on his old game camera that he keeps on his deck rail. Back in May, the baby owl was caught on camera practicing his pouncing skills. </p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/adorable-baby-owl-caught-on-camera-practicing-pouncing-skills-">Adorable! More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Video_shows_Central_Florida_officer__pul_0_7441734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Video_shows_Central_Florida_officer__pul_0_7441734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Video_shows_Central_Florida_officer__pul_0_7441734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Video_shows_Central_Florida_officer__pul_0_7441734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/Video_shows_Central_Florida_officer__pul_0_7441734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Video shows Central Florida officer 'pulling over' baby daughter" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officer 'pulls over' 10-month-old daughter in adorable video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 12:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 01:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>She doesn't even have her license yet, but 10-month-old Talynn has already been pulled over by an officer.</p><p>Fortunately, the officer is her daddy.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/millennials-and-generation-x-are-lowering-the-divorce-rate-according-to-a-new-study" title="Millennials and Generation X are lowering the divorce rate, according to a new study" data-articleId="414605157" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/26/holding_hands_generic_01_032619_1553605613832_6941497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/26/holding_hands_generic_01_032619_1553605613832_6941497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/26/holding_hands_generic_01_032619_1553605613832_6941497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/26/holding_hands_generic_01_032619_1553605613832_6941497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/26/holding_hands_generic_01_032619_1553605613832_6941497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Albert Rafael / Pexels)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Millennials and Generation X are lowering the divorce rate, according to a new study</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 07:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New data suggests Generation X and millennials are putting more focus on their own careers, and are being more selective about who they want to marry. </p><p>An analysis by University of Maryland sociology professor Philip Cohen has found Americans between the ages of 23 and 38 are tending to get married and stay married. </p><p>The research says they approach relationships very differently from baby boomers, who tended to marry young, get divorced, then remarry.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/photo-of-brother-hugging-his-little-sister-after-pre-school-graduation-goes-viral" title="Photo of brother hugging his little sister after pre-school graduation goes viral" data-articleId="414603645" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/brother%20and%20and%20sister%20for%20web_1561462444413.png_7441066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Aundrea and Matthew Smith" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Officer 'pulls over' 10-month-old daughter in adorable video
She doesn't even have her license yet, but 10-month-old Talynn has already been pulled over by an officer.
Fortunately, the officer is her daddy.

Millennials and Generation X are lowering the divorce rate, according to a new study
New data suggests Generation X and millennials are putting more focus on their own careers, and are being more selective about who they want to marry. 
An analysis by University of Maryland sociology professor Philip Cohen has found Americans between the ages of 23 and 38 are tending to get married and stay married. 
The research says they approach relationships very differently from baby boomers, who tended to marry young, get divorced, then remarry.

Photo of brother hugging his little sister after pre-school graduation goes viral
A heartwarming photo of a boy hugging his little sister after her pre-school graduation has gone viral. 
Aundrea and Matthew Smith posted the adorable photo to Instagram showing their son embracing his little sister after the ceremony on Friday. Baby owl charges at game camera in Arizona</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/have-anemia-now-there-s-an-app-for-that-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/anemia%20app_1561410650582.png_7437626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="anemia app_1561410650582.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Have anemia? Featured Videos
Officer 'pulls over' 10-month-old daughter in adorable video
Watch out! Baby owl charges at game camera in Arizona
Have anemia? Now there's an app for that!
Monroe police officer serenades with 'Simple Man' 