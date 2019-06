- Torrential rainfall has caused flooding to occur in many of our Foothill neighborhoods.

Rainfall totals have reached up to 6 inches in Burke and Caldwell counties. The rest of the area is closer to 1-2" of rain over the last 24 hours.

More rain is expected over the next two days with another 2-4" possible. This may lead to more flooding issues in the days to come.

The slow moving low pressure will keep the wet weather in the forecast through the start of the week. Flash Flood Watch in through 8pm Sunday evening.