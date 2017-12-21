Woman charged after mom's stabbing and disappearance of baby Shamali

- HPD officials confirm that a woman, Erika Jisela Miranda-Alvarez has been charged with capital murder after a mom's stabbing death and the disappearance of 6-week-old baby, Shamali Flores. Miranda-Alvarez is accused of committing the murder of Carolina Flores, then kidnapping the 6-baby, Shamali Flores in order to hide her own miscarriage.

Police arrested Erika Jisela Miranda-Alvarez early this morning. Police say their investigation led them to the Woodscape apartments in southwest Houston where they spotted a suspicious man and woman with a baby outside.

Police say they recognized the baby as missing 6-week-Old Shamali Flores and took the woman into custody. The baby was unharmed. Police say the suspect was due to give birth in January but miscarried. According to HPD officials, she reportedly kept the miscarriage a secret and after kidnapping Shamali and then told her boyfriend the baby was her "own."

Miranda-Alvarez's boyfriend has not been charged in this case. Police say the suspect knew her victim Carolina as an acquaintance through Carolina’s brother.

Police Art Acevedo said Carolina Flores had three other children who were not at the home at the time of the murder. He says those children are with family now.

“This is a joyous occasion," Police chief Art Acevedo said. He added that while we mourn for the baby's mom, at least we've found the baby. Acevedo mentioned that investigators had done an excellent job in bringing Shamali home safely. "A big part of that relied on community policing."