- A woman died in a skydiving accident Sunday afternoon in Chester County according to EMS.

The incident took place at Skydive Carolina around 2:30p.m.

The 911 call was dispatched as an unconscious faint and upgraded to a hard landing.

Officials say, the woman was pronounced deceased on the scene, no other injuries reported.

No further details have been released at this time. Stay with Fox 46 for developing details.