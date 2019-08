- An Alabama woman used hot grease to fight off her ex-boyfriend when he burglarized her home, authorities said.

Larondrick Macklin, 31, was charged with domestic violence and burglary after a domestic dispute on Aug. 1.

Decatur police said Macklin entered his ex-girlfriend's home armed with a gun and that she used a pot full of hot grease to defend herself.

Macklin was taken to the hospital and then arrested and charged the next day. His bond was set at $300,000.