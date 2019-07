- A 34-year-old Charlotte woman died in a skydiving accident Sunday afternoon in Chester County according to EMS.

The Chester County Coronoer's Office confirmed the identity of the woman as Amie Jessica Begg, and that she died of blunt force trauma from the hard landing.

The incident took place at Skydive Carolina around 2:30p.m. The 911 call was dispatched as an unconscious faint and upgraded to a hard landing.

Officials say Begg was pronounced deceased on the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

Skydive Carolina has had at least five deaths dating back to 2009. Just last year a parachute malfunction led to the death of a woman from Virginia.

In 2014 a parachute malfunction led to the death of a Columbia man when the chute did not open.

In 2016 two skydivers collided, resulting in the death of a man from Boca Raton.