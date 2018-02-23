Woman's advice after school shooting: Always carry a doorstop in your backpack

- One woman's powerful and chilling Facebook post about a doorstop has gone viral in the wake of the massacre at a South Florida high school.

The Connecticut native took to Facebook to share with her friends and family the importance of having a doorstop in their possession.

"After the Sandy Hook shooting, I gave both my nieces this little doorstop to always keep in their backpacks. It truly pained me when I handed it to them, and I didn't want to scare them, but it was out of love and they understood," Katie Cornelis posted. "In light of the recent shooting, I wanted to share this with all parents...and anyone else for that matter...to get themselves one."

Cornelis went on to say that 'sure doorstops are small,' but they can be a powerful tool in keeping you or your child safe if they ever have to barricade themselves in a room.

"If a gunman shoots out the door lock it will still keep the door from opening and may just buy you some time," Cornelius posted. "I'm really sad posting this but a security expert shared this tip with me so I wanted to pass it on. I pray no one ever has to use it."

So far, Katie Cornelis' post has been shared more than 1.4 million times with 621,000 reactions.