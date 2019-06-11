The species will also spread its neck like a cobra and hiss, which has earned them the nicknames “puff adder” and “spreading adder,” the group said. While the snakes rarely bite, they repeatedly strike if under threat.
Another of its nicknames is the “blow viper.” A common myth about the hognose is that it can mix venom with its breath and kill a person from 25 feet away, according to the Florida Museum.
“In truth, its breath is harmless,” the museum said.
The hognose, which can grow up to about four feet in length, is found in the eastern part of the U.S., from Florida up to New England and portions of southern Canada, according to the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory at the University of Georgia.
Their diet mainly consists of frogs, salamanders, birds and small mammals, the group said.
Posted Jun 11 2019 07:55AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. - A 5-year-old girl was killed in what police in North Charleston are calling an "accidental shooting" at a home Monday.
The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. According to WCSC, up to four unsupervised children were inside the home when the shooting occurred.
Media outlets reported that the children were playing with a gun they found.
Posted Jun 11 2019 06:05AM EDT
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C . - A shark bit a teenager swimming off Ocean Isle Beach Monday afternoon, family members said.
The 19-year-old's brother told WECT that the shark bit his brother's foot.
Brunswick County officials said the incident happened about 2 p.m. near the beach access at 1 Beaufort Street.
Posted Jun 11 2019 05:32AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 05:45AM EDT
BUXTON, N.C. (AP) — A man from Ohio has died in the waters off Cape Hatteras National Seashore at a time when a high risk of rip currents was forecast.
Seashore officials say in a news release that the 53-year-old man from Bellbrook, Ohio, died Monday in the Atlantic Ocean near Buxton. A family member brought the man to shore, where bystanders unsuccessfully administered CPR.
National Park Service rangers and local emergency responders came to the scene. The cause of death won’t be known until a medical examination is performed, although officials described it as water related.