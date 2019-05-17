< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407516747" data-article-version="1.0">10 Days of NASCAR Thunder kicks off at Charlotte Motor Speedway</h1> 10 Days of NASCAR Thunder kicks off at Charlotte Motor Speedway 17 2019 11:48AM By Howard Monroe, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted May 17 2019 01:42PM EDT
Video Posted May 17 2019 11:48AM EDT src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/_0_Days_of_Racing_kicks_off_at_Charlotte_0_7282239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/_0_Days_of_Racing_kicks_off_at_Charlotte_0_7282239_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/_0_Days_of_Racing_kicks_off_at_Charlotte_0_7282239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/_0_Days_of_Racing_kicks_off_at_Charlotte_0_7282239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/_0_Days_of_Racing_kicks_off_at_Charlotte_0_7282239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407516747-407495303" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/_0_Days_of_Racing_kicks_off_at_Charlotte_0_7282239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/_0_Days_of_Racing_kicks_off_at_Charlotte_0_7282239_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/_0_Days_of_Racing_kicks_off_at_Charlotte_0_7282239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/_0_Days_of_Racing_kicks_off_at_Charlotte_0_7282239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <p>Ten days of events begins Friday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway leading up to the Coca-Cola 600. </p> <p>"We've spent 60 years fine tuning what the fan experience will be like from the moment they step on the property," said John Coleman of the Speedway.</p><p>The first thing fans will see is the Fan Zone. </p><p>"We've got a ten acre fan zone that you can think of as a county fair that greets you right when you step on property. Vendor displays, games, activities," said Coleman.</p><p>Tens of thousands of fans are expected to pack into the Speedway. Hundreds of racers and crew members have been getting ready to put on a show. </p><p>Some of the drivers are wearing their hearts on their cars. </p><p>Ryan Repko will be racing in a #CharlotteStrong truck in honor the victims of the UNC Charlotte campus shooting. He's racing in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. </p><p>Austin Hill is also racing in the truck series. He's racing with the Hattori Racing Enterprises team based out of Mooresville. He's racing in honor of Officer Jordan. The Mooresville police officer was killed in the line of duty less than two weeks ago.</p><p>"That's the number one goal is go out there and win for him and his honor," said Hill. "We had him on the truck last week in Kansas and came in a little short and we just need to be a few positions better going into this week. We're going to do everything we can to get this thing into victory lane for him." </p> <p>The truck series race is Friday night. The Monster Energy All-Star Race is Saturday and the the Coca Cola 600 is next Sunday, May 26.</p> Studio on September 18, 2006 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former WWE star Ashley Massaro dead at 39</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 08:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 09:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former WWE star and Long Island resident Ashley Massaro, 39, died Thursday of 'non-criminal causes,' according to Suffolk County Police.</p><p>Fellow wrestler Mick Foley seemed to confirm the news via Twitter.</p><p>"This is just awful news - Ashley Massaro is gone. She was only 39. She lived in the same town as me...I loved seeing her around. She was always so nice...and now she’s gone."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bruins-sweep-hurricanes-to-reach-stanley-cup-final" title="Bruins sweep Hurricanes to reach Stanley Cup Final" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/19/Hurricanes.png_1550609799392_6798042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/19/Hurricanes.png_1550609799392_6798042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/19/Hurricanes.png_1550609799392_6798042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/19/Hurricanes.png_1550609799392_6798042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/19/Hurricanes.png_1550609799392_6798042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon is investing $250 million in the Alliance of American Football. (NHL)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bruins sweep Hurricanes to reach Stanley Cup Final</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JOEDY McCREARY, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 11:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Tuukka Rask posted his seventh career playoff shutout, and the Boston Bruins swept the Carolina Hurricanes out of the Eastern Conference final, winning 4-0 on Thursday night to reach their third Stanley Cup Final in nine years.</p><p>Rask made 24 saves in his second straight series-clinching shutout. Patrice Bergeron scored two goals, David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter. Both Bergeron and Pastrnak scored on second-period power plays.</p><p>The Bruins won their seventh straight postseason game - their longest playoff winning streak in nearly half a century - to return to the Cup final after winning it in 2011 and losing to Chicago two years later.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/race-car-driver-ryan-repko-to-honor-unc-charlotte-victims-in-upcoming-race" title="Race car driver Ryan Repko to honor UNC Charlotte victims in upcoming race" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ryan%20Repko_Charlotte%20Strong%20Race%20Car_051619_1558029538838.jpg_7276182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ryan%20Repko_Charlotte%20Strong%20Race%20Car_051619_1558029538838.jpg_7276182_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ryan%20Repko_Charlotte%20Strong%20Race%20Car_051619_1558029538838.jpg_7276182_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ryan%20Repko_Charlotte%20Strong%20Race%20Car_051619_1558029538838.jpg_7276182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ryan%20Repko_Charlotte%20Strong%20Race%20Car_051619_1558029538838.jpg_7276182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Ryan Repko&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Race car driver Ryan Repko to honor UNC Charlotte victims in upcoming race</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 01:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 02:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Race car driver and UNC Charlotte student Ryan Repko will be honoring UNCC shooting victims and supporting his fellow 49ers by helping raise money for the victims' families in an upcoming race. </p><p>Repko said he will be racing with the North Carolina based CARS LMSC Tour and the CARS SLM Tour on Saturday, May 18 at the Motor Mile Speedway and Dragway in Radford, Virginia. </p><p>"This weekend I will be honoring the victims of the UNC Charlotte tragedy, as well as supporting my fellow 49ers by running a special tribute paint scheme," Ryan Repko tweeted. 