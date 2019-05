Ten days of events begins Friday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway leading up to the Coca-Cola 600.

“We’ve spent 60 years fine tuning what the fan experience will be like from the moment they step on the property,” said John Coleman of the Speedway.

The first thing fans will see is the Fan Zone.

“We’ve got a ten acre fan zone that you can think of as a county fair that greets you right when you step on property. Vendor displays, games, activities,” said Coleman.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to pack into the Speedway. Hundreds of racers and crew members have been getting ready to put on a show.

Some of the drivers are wearing their hearts on their cars.

Ryan Repko will be racing in a #CharlotteStrong truck in honor the victims of the UNC Charlotte campus shooting. He’s racing in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Austin Hill is also racing in the truck series. He’s racing with the Hattori Racing Enterprises team based out of Mooresville. He’s racing in honor of Officer Jordan. The Mooresville police officer was killed in the line of duty less than two weeks ago.

“That’s the number one goal is go out there and win for him and his honor,” said Hill. “We had him on the truck last week in Kansas and came in a little short and we just need to be a few positions better going into this week. We’re going to do everything we can to get this thing into victory lane for him.”

The truck series race is Friday night. The Monster Energy All-Star Race is Saturday and the the Coca Cola 600 is next Sunday, May 26.