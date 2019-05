- The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Charlotte Knights announced on Thursday that the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship will be held at BB&T Ballpark from May 19-24.

Officials said the announcement follows a year-long RFP process, facilitated by the ACC Baseball Committee and approved by the league's membership.

Charlotte’s bid was submitted by the Charlotte Knights, Charlotte Sports Foundation, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte.

“The City of Charlotte and BB&T Ballpark will be excellent hosts to our baseball championship,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a written statement, released on Thursday. “We appreciate our ongoing partnership with Charlotte and the commitment they continue to show in hosting our league events and championships. I look forward to being in Uptown Charlotte to cap off the 2019-20 year.”

There will be 15 games in 6 days. Packed schedule. @KnightsBaseball https://t.co/LyPc6Lghpr — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX46) May 30, 2019

The ACC Baseball Championship has been held in the Charlotte region twice previously at Fort Mill, South Carolina, in 2000 and 2001. Georgia Tech won the 2000 championship, while Wake Forest captured the 2001 title.