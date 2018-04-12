< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2020 ACC Baseball Championship to be played at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte

Posted May 30 2019 11:15AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 11:20AM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/12/BB_AMP_T%20ball%20park%20with%20fox%2046%20logo_1523548121032.jpg_5322802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/12/BB_AMP_T%20ball%20park%20with%20fox%2046%20logo_1523548121032.jpg_5322802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/12/BB_AMP_T%20ball%20park%20with%20fox%2046%20logo_1523548121032.jpg_5322802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/12/BB_AMP_T%20ball%20park%20with%20fox%2046%20logo_1523548121032.jpg_5322802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409820446-326678205" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/12/BB_AMP_T%20ball%20park%20with%20fox%2046%20logo_1523548121032.jpg_5322802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/12/BB_AMP_T%20ball%20park%20with%20fox%2046%20logo_1523548121032.jpg_5322802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/12/BB_AMP_T%20ball%20park%20with%20fox%2046%20logo_1523548121032.jpg_5322802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/12/BB_AMP_T%20ball%20park%20with%20fox%2046%20logo_1523548121032.jpg_5322802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Charlotte Knights announced on Thursday that the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship will be held at BB&T Ballpark from May 19-24.

Officials said the announcement follows a year-long RFP process, facilitated by the ACC Baseball Committee and approved by the league's membership. 

Charlotte's bid was submitted by the Charlotte Knights, Charlotte Sports Foundation, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte.

"The City of Charlotte and BB&T Ballpark will be excellent hosts to our baseball championship," ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a written statement, released on Thursday. "We appreciate our ongoing partnership with Charlotte and the commitment they continue to show in hosting our league events and championships. I look forward to being in Uptown Charlotte to cap off the 2019-20 year." (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Charlotte Knights announced on Thursday that the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship will be held at BB&T Ballpark from May 19-24.</p><p>Officials said the announcement follows a year-long RFP process, facilitated by the ACC Baseball Committee and approved by the league's membership. </p><p>Charlotte’s bid was submitted by the Charlotte Knights, Charlotte Sports Foundation, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte.</p><p>“The City of Charlotte and BB&T Ballpark will be excellent hosts to our baseball championship,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a written statement, released on Thursday. “We appreciate our ongoing partnership with Charlotte and the commitment they continue to show in hosting our league events and championships. I look forward to being in Uptown Charlotte to cap off the 2019-20 year.”</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">There will be 15 games in 6 days. The ACC Baseball Championship has been held in the Charlotte region twice previously at Fort Mill, South Carolina, in 2000 and 2001. Georgia Tech won the 2000 championship, while Wake Forest captured the 2001 title. (Photo by Brian Snyder-Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">2008 Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Major League player Bill Buckner dies at age 69</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 02:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bill Buckner was an All-Star and batting champion, a gritty gamer who was welcome on any team.</p><p>A reliable fielder, too.</p><p>But a little grounder forever changed his legacy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/martin-truex-jr-wins-coca-cola-600" title="Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Getty%20Truex%20Jr%20052719_1558930399480.jpg_7314990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Getty%20Truex%20Jr%20052719_1558930399480.jpg_7314990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Getty%20Truex%20Jr%20052719_1558930399480.jpg_7314990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Getty%20Truex%20Jr%20052719_1558930399480.jpg_7314990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/27/Getty%20Truex%20Jr%20052719_1558930399480.jpg_7314990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER/USO Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.&nbsp;(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 11:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 12:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Martin Truex Jr. won the caution-filled Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, beating Joey Logano and Kyle Busch in NASCAR's longest race.</p><p>Truex went four-wide on a restart with four laps to go to take the lead and held on to win the Coca-Cola 600 for the second time in four years.</p><p>"That was incredible, what a race," said Truex, who overcame an early collision.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/most-drivers-want-nascars-longest-race-to-remain-600-miles" title="Testing endurance, Charlotte's NASCAR race longest of the season" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Kurt_Busch_grew_up_in_Vegas__ready_for_h_0_7314809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Kurt_Busch_grew_up_in_Vegas__ready_for_h_0_7314809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Kurt_Busch_grew_up_in_Vegas__ready_for_h_0_7314809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Kurt_Busch_grew_up_in_Vegas__ready_for_h_0_7314809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/26/Kurt_Busch_grew_up_in_Vegas__ready_for_h_0_7314809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kurt Busch is set to race in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR's longest race of the season (6 p.m., (WJZY)." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Testing endurance, Charlotte's NASCAR race longest of the season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CONCORD, N.C. 