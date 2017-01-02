Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski to undergo lower back surgery

- The Duke University men's basketball face their first opponent of 2017 on Saturday, but they will be doing so without head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The program announced Monday that Krzyzewski will undergo lower back surgery on Friday, Jan. 6, to remove a fragment of a herniated disc.

The anticipated recovery time is up to four weeks.

After a receiving a variety of treatments over the last month, school officials said surgery was neccesary to fix the problem.

Duke associate head coach Jeff Campel will coach the team in the interim period.

Krzyzewski has won a Division I men’s basketball record 1,055 games in 41-plus seasons as a college head coach, owning a 1,055-323 overall record and a 982-264 mark in 36-plus seasons at Duke. He has led Duke to five NCAA championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015), the second-most national titles by a coach in NCAA history.

The Blue Devil's first game of 2017 is on Jan. 7 versus Boston College.