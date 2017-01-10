Carl Edwards won't race in 2017

In a stunning move, NASCAR star Carl Edwards is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to pursue other interests outside of driving and will not compete in 2017, FOXSports.com has learned from multiple sources.

On Wednesday, JGR will announce at a press conference that Daniel Suarez will replace Edwards as the driver of the team’s No. 19 Monster Energy Cup Series Toyota. Suarez is the reigning NASCAR XFINITY Series champion.



Representatives of Edwards and Joe Gibbs Racing declined comment.

David Wilson, president of TRD, U.S.A., also declined comment on Edwards’ departure.

Edwards, 37, broke into NASCAR’s top series in 2004, when he replaced Jeff Burton in the No. 99 Roush Fenway Racing Ford. The Missouri native stayed with the Roush organization until 2015, when he moved to JGR.

For his career, Edwards has 28 race victories, 22 poles, 124 top fives and 220 top 10s in 445 starts.



Full story at FoxSports.com.