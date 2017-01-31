Buick Super Bowl commercial stars Cam Newton, Miranda Kerr

- A new Super Bowl commercial featuring Carolina Panthers Cam Newton and Australian Model Miranda Kerr was released to the masses Tuesday night.

The ad starts with a youth football game well underway - and one team is especially struggling.

A new 2017 Buick convertible suddenly pulls into the parking lot. Parents cannot believe they way it looks saying, "If that's a Buick then my kid is Cam Newton."

Suddenly, the quarterback magically transforms into Cam Newton, much to the childrens' surprise. The team goes on to miraculously score a touchdown!

Watch the full Super Bowl commercial for yourself: