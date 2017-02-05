President Donald Trump predicts an eight-point Patriots win

(FOX SPORTS) - In what has become an annual tradition for the commander-in-chief and the network hosting the Super Bowl, President Donald Trump sat down for a pregame interview with FOX News’ Bill O’Reilly.

The interview, which took place Friday, touched on a number of Trump’s policy decisions during his first two weeks in office before closing with his thoughts on the Super Bowl LI matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

“I like Bob Kraft. I like Coach Belichick and Tom Brady is my friend,” Trump told O’Reilly.

“They’re taking a lot of gas because of it,” O’Reilly noted.

“They’re taking a lot of heat. But you know what, they’re also getting a lot of popularity out of it,” Trump responded.

More on this story at foxsports.com