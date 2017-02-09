Panthers president Danny Morrison resigns

- The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that Danny Morrison, who has served as team president since 2009, has resigned from the position.

Morrison came to the Panthers from Texas Christian University and before that served as commissioner of the Southern Conference and director of athletics at Wofford College.

“I have enjoyed my time with the Panthers and want to thank Mr. Richardson and everyone involved with the organization,” Morrison said in a written statement, released on Thursday. “This is something I have been thinking about for a while and the timing is right with the start of the business year. We have made great progress in a number of areas, but there are other endeavors, particularly on the college level, that interest me as a final chapter in my career.”

Owner/Founder Jerry Richardson said in a written statement, released on Thursday: “Danny has made significant contributions to the Panthers over the last seven years and provided guidance to our business operations. He came to us from a college background and learned the NFL quickly. Danny has great integrity and embodies our core values. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best.”

Morrison came to the Panthers in September of 2009. An integral role in the stadium renovations and the revamping of Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College were among his responsibilities while overseeing the business operations.

There is no immediate replacement for the position.