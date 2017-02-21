FOX 46 in DAYTONA, Media Day kicks off on Wednesday Sports FOX 46 in DAYTONA, Media Day kicks off on Wednesday Speed week is upon us with the DAYTONA 500 just days away! The FOX 46 Charlotte team is on the road for coverage leading up to the Great American Race.

FOX 46’s Chuck Howard and Brett Baldeck arrived at the Daytona International Speedway Tuesday and are documenting every step of their week.

FOX 46 Charlotte will begin live coverage from Daytona Wednesday at 6 p.m. Wednesday is Media Day and our crew plans to speak with all the big name drivers including Dale Jr. on his return.

Coverage will continue throughout the week through race day.