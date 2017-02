- The Carolina Senior Football showcase is a FREE one day, non-profit event, presented by former NFL veteran Charles Arbuckle and blazing 7 on 7, for high school seniors to display their skills for DII, DIII, and NAIA football programs.

The event takes place Saturday, March 4th at Charlotte Latin School from 8am-12pm

There are currently 125 players participating, but they are looking for more. To sign up, head to:

http://carolinasfootballshowcase.com