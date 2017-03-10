Panthers Sign WR Johnson

The Carolina Panthers have signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Charles Johnson to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Johnson, 6-2 and 217 pounds, joins Carolina after spending the last three seasons (2014-16) in Minnesota. Last season, Johnson played in all 16 regular season games for the Vikings, finishing with 20 receptions for 232 yards.

Drafted in the seventh round (216th overall) by the Green Bay Packers in 2013 out of Grand Valley State, Johnson spent time on the Packers practice squad before being signed by the Cleveland Browns. After being signed by Minnesota from Cleveland’s practice squad in 2014, Johnson finished the season leading Vikings’ receivers with a 15.3-yards per catch average. He has played in 39 games with 17 starts, totaling 60 receptions for 834 yards and two touchdowns.