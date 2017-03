The Carolina Panthers have traded defensive end Kony Ealy and a 2017 third-round draft choice (No. 72) to the New England Patriots in exchange for New England’s 2017 second-round draft choice (No. 64).

Ealy has played in 47 games with 15 starts in three seasons with Carolina. He has totaled 73 tackles, 14 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four passes defensed.