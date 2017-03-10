Panthers sign Mike Adams

The Carolina Panthers have signed unrestricted free agent safety Mike Adams to a two-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Adams, 5-11 and 205 pounds, comes to Carolina after three seasons (2014-16) with the Indianapolis Colts. He was named to consecutive Pro Bowls in 2014 and 2015 after tying for the league lead with seven takeaways in 2014 and posting five interceptions in 2015.

Undrafted out of the University of Delaware in 2004, Adams has amassed 737 tackles, six sacks, 25 interceptions, 74 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles and 14 fumble recoveries in his 13-year NFL career.

Adams has played in 190 games with 117 starts in his career split between San Francisco (2004-06), Cleveland (2007-11), Denver (2012-13) and Indianapolis.