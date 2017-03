The Carolina Panthers have signed offensive lineman Chris Scott to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

In 2016, Scott played in 12 games with four starts, including three at right guard.

A fifth-round draft choice of Pittsburgh in 2010, Scott has spent the past four seasons (2013-16) with Carolina. Scott has played in 43 regular season games with 12 starts during his time with the Panthers. He also saw action in two games for Pittsburgh in 2011.