Cam Newton to undergo surgery on his shoulder

- Quarterback Cam Newton is scheduled to undergo a surgical procedure that will sideline him during the offseason practice program, according to the Carolina Panthers.

The team said Newton is having surgery on his throwing shoulder at Carolinas Medical Center on March 30. They said the injury occurred against the San Diego Chargers in Week 14 of last season.

Newton finished the game, and the following week, an MRI revealed a partially torn rotator cuff.

According to the team, Newton has been working out throughout the offseason, and head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Dave Gettleman have indicated he’s in tremendous physical shape.

Following surgery, he will begin rehabbing the shoulder while continuing to condition his body for the 2017 season.

Other members of the team that are scheduled to undergo surgery during the offseason is defensive end Charles Johnson for his back and wide receiver Damiere Byrd for his knee.

All three are projected to return to action for the start of training camp.