Dale Earnhardt Jr. uses social media to call out counterfeit memorabilia

(FOX SPORTS) -- Counterfeit memorabilia is a common problem in the sports world, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. has seen enough of it.
Earnhardt has taken to social media to shed light on illegally-produced merchandise, which includes the use of his likeness, along with his father, Dale Earnhardt.
The two-time Daytona 500 champion even came across an illegal shirt featuring UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, giving those responsible a funny but fair warning.
Public Service Announcement: These shirts are made and sold illegally. I am not affiliated in any way. #Crooks #Swindlers #Counterfeit pic.twitter.com/ojY5FHU5JD— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 20, 2017
I'm fine with legal profit. The costumer is the 1 who is cheated and lied to in this case. There is no meet n greet as advertised in the ad. https://t.co/GdnQzNCW0R— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 20, 2017
NO. Illegal to use my fathers name or likeness without permission. Not to mention Goodwrench, Chevy, RCR, trademarked #3. The list goes on. https://t.co/aGaNlAuLJO— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 20, 2017