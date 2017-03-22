Dale Earnhardt Jr. uses social media to call out counterfeit memorabilia

Posted:Mar 22 2017 12:08PM EDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 12:09PM EDT

(FOX SPORTS) -- Counterfeit memorabilia is a common problem in the sports world, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. has seen enough of it.

Earnhardt has taken to social media to shed light on illegally-produced merchandise, which includes the use of his likeness, along with his father, Dale Earnhardt.

The two-time Daytona 500 champion even came across an illegal shirt featuring UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, giving those responsible a funny but fair warning.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories