Dale Earnhardt Jr. uses social media to call out counterfeit memorabilia

(FOX SPORTS) -- Counterfeit memorabilia is a common problem in the sports world, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. has seen enough of it.

Earnhardt has taken to social media to shed light on illegally-produced merchandise, which includes the use of his likeness, along with his father, Dale Earnhardt.

The two-time Daytona 500 champion even came across an illegal shirt featuring UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, giving those responsible a funny but fair warning.

Public Service Announcement: These shirts are made and sold illegally. I am not affiliated in any way. #Crooks #Swindlers #Counterfeit pic.twitter.com/ojY5FHU5JD — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 20, 2017

I'm fine with legal profit. The costumer is the 1 who is cheated and lied to in this case. There is no meet n greet as advertised in the ad. https://t.co/GdnQzNCW0R — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 20, 2017