Panthers sign Jonathan Stewart to contract extension

The Carolina Panthers have signed running back Jonathan Stewart to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. Stewart is now under contract through the 2018 season.

Stewart has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with Carolina since being drafted from Oregon by the team with the 13th overall choice in the 2008 NFL Draft. Stewart ranks first in team history with 1,501 rushing attempts and stands second with 6,638 rushing yards, a 4.42-yard rushing average and 14 games with 100 or more rushing yards. His 45 rushing touchdowns and 51 total touchdowns (45 rushing, six receiving) rank third in franchise history.

In 2016, Stewart started 13 games for Carolina, leading the team with 824 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 218 carries. The season prior, in 2015, Stewart earned a Pro Bowl selection after he led the team with 989 rushing yards with six touchdowns on a career-high 242 carries, helping the team set franchise records with an NFL-leading 500 points scored and 59 touchdowns while ranking second in the NFL with 142.6 rushing yards per game.

In the past two seasons, Stewart’s 15 rushing touchdowns are tied for eighth in the NFL and his 1,813 rushing yards rank 12th.

In 2009, Stewart was part of NFL history when he rushed for 1,133 yards, pairing with running back DeAngelo Williams, who totaled 1,117 yards, to become the first set of teammates in NFL history to each rush for more than 1,100 yards in the same year.