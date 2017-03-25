Local Soccer Player Makes History

Charlotte native Jaylin Lindsey is making history on the soccer field. He's wanted to be a pro soccer player since he was a little kid. At 14-years old he left his house to pursue his dreams.

He went to Kansas City, MO where he began playing for Sporting KC's U15/U16 developmental team. He then signed a contract with the USL Swope Park Rangers in 2016 and become the first 2000 American born player to log pro minutes.

He's also been playing for the US national team in his age group since 2013, competing in games in a dozen different countries.

Jaylin currently attends the IMG academy in Florida. He will graduate in 2018 and head to UNC.