Panthers: Cam Newton on 'road to recovery' after shoulder surgery

- Cam Newton is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder in Charlotte, the Carolina Panthers announced Thursday.

"Head team physician Dr. Pat Connor performed surgery this morning at Carolinas Medical Center to repair Cam Newton’s partially torn rotator cuff, " said head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion. "Dr. Connor was pleased with the results of the surgery and Cam is at home resting."

Newton is expected to begin his rehab program Monday, according to the team.

Related: Cam Newton to undergo shoulder surgery

Vermillion previously laid out the detailed plan for Newton’s rehab.

The seventh-year quarterback is projected to return to action for training camp.